Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 69,362 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

