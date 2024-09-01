Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

