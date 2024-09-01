Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $6.54 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $362.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

