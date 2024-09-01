Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $6.61 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

