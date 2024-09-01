Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $751,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 315,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.