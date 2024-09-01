Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $940,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 741,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 619,958 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

