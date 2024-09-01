Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $736,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cable One by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $352.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.68 and a 12-month high of $671.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.