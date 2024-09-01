Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $742,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SU opened at $40.54 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.