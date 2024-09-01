Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $245.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.44 and its 200 day moving average is $257.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

