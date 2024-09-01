Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $809,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,547,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,289 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after acquiring an additional 528,409 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,528,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE RTO opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

