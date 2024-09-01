Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $903.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.03.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

