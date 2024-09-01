Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,319 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.