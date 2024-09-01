Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

