Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.2 %

FTI stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

