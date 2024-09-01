Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 833,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

