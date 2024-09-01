Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,520 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

