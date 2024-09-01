Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

