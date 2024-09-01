HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

