HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

