Head-To-Head Analysis: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) vs. Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.56 billion 1.63 $230.99 million $3.95 18.95 Hanesbrands $5.49 billion 0.41 -$17.73 million ($0.06) -105.83

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Hanesbrands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kontoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kontoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kontoor Brands and Hanesbrands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hanesbrands 0 5 0 0 2.00

Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $78.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Hanesbrands has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Hanesbrands.

Dividends

Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kontoor Brands pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanesbrands pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanesbrands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 9.35% 72.43% 16.31% Hanesbrands -0.42% 9.84% 0.58%

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Hanesbrands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.