HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 147,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 233,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

HeiQ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market cap of £18.54 million, a PE ratio of -157.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.33.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

