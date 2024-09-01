Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $32.63 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

