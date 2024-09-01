Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

