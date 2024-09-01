Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HI opened at $32.96 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

