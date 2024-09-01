Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HLT opened at $219.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

