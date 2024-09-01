Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.77 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

