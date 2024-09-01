Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 449,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,939,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

