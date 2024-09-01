Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

SLB stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

