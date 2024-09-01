Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in DexCom were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

