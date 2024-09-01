Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.61 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

