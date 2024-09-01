Holistic Financial Partners Has $250,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average is $459.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

