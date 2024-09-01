Holistic Financial Partners Has $292,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

