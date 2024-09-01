Holistic Financial Partners Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

