Holistic Financial Partners Has $328,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

