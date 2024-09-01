Holistic Financial Partners Has $380,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $442.04 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $443.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

