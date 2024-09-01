Holistic Financial Partners Has $462,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

