Holistic Financial Partners Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.