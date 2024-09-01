Holistic Financial Partners Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Timken makes up 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Timken were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.