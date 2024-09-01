Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $24,416,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

