Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

