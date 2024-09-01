Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,507 shares of company stock worth $92,442,963. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

