Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

