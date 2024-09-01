Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.