Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,916,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.84 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.