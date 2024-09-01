Holistic Financial Partners Sells 226 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $590.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.26. The stock has a market cap of $545.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

