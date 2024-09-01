Holistic Financial Partners Sells 570 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

