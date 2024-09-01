Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARBFree Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 2.22% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARB. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of MARB opened at $20.12 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

