Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



