HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 309,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after buying an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 285,998 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

