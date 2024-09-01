Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 28,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 216,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.